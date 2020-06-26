1780 Welham Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Nestled just south of Harbor Park and Lake Baldwin, our luxury residences place you in the heart of Northeast Orlando. Known for its sense of friendly community, the Baldwin Park area offers wide sidewalks on every street, bike paths and a kid & pet-friendly atmosphere at every park and community event. The prime location of our brand-new apartment community allows you to enjoy the gorgeous views of Lake Baldwin from your own luxury apartment in northeast Orlando, FL. Discover a better lifestyle.