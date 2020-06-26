All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1780 Welham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1780 Welham Road
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

1780 Welham Road

1780 Welham Street · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1780 Welham Street, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Nestled just south of Harbor Park and Lake Baldwin, our luxury residences place you in the heart of Northeast Orlando. Known for its sense of friendly community, the Baldwin Park area offers wide sidewalks on every street, bike paths and a kid & pet-friendly atmosphere at every park and community event. The prime location of our brand-new apartment community allows you to enjoy the gorgeous views of Lake Baldwin from your own luxury apartment in northeast Orlando, FL. Discover a better lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Welham Road have any available units?
1780 Welham Road has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Welham Road have?
Some of 1780 Welham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Welham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Welham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Welham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Welham Road is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Welham Road offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Welham Road offers parking.
Does 1780 Welham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 Welham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Welham Road have a pool?
Yes, 1780 Welham Road has a pool.
Does 1780 Welham Road have accessible units?
No, 1780 Welham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Welham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Welham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1780 Welham Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity