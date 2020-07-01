1775 Fairview Shores Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AAA+++ TOWNHOME-Great Location - Property Id: 280001



Beautiful townhome that has so much to offer-wood floors on 1st floor with updated kitchen-granite countertops-stainless steel appliances-washer/dryer in unit-1/2 bath located on 1st floor-attached garage and private patio in back. Very quiet and peaceful setting.Close in with each access to I-4 and downtown Orlando. Shopping and restaurants nearby. 2 master bedrooms each with having their own walk in closet area and well as a separate dressing area along with each having it's own bathroom. New carpet upstairs.

This home is ideal for you to call your new home.

you pay water and electric-lawn care included.

