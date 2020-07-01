All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1775 Fairview Shores Dr

1775 Fairview Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Fairview Shores Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
Lake Fairview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AAA+++ TOWNHOME-Great Location - Property Id: 280001

Beautiful townhome that has so much to offer-wood floors on 1st floor with updated kitchen-granite countertops-stainless steel appliances-washer/dryer in unit-1/2 bath located on 1st floor-attached garage and private patio in back. Very quiet and peaceful setting.Close in with each access to I-4 and downtown Orlando. Shopping and restaurants nearby. 2 master bedrooms each with having their own walk in closet area and well as a separate dressing area along with each having it's own bathroom. New carpet upstairs.
This home is ideal for you to call your new home.
you pay water and electric-lawn care included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280001
Property Id 280001

(RLNE5816855)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Fairview Shores Dr have any available units?
1775 Fairview Shores Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Fairview Shores Dr have?
Some of 1775 Fairview Shores Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Fairview Shores Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Fairview Shores Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Fairview Shores Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Fairview Shores Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Fairview Shores Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Fairview Shores Dr offers parking.
Does 1775 Fairview Shores Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 Fairview Shores Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Fairview Shores Dr have a pool?
No, 1775 Fairview Shores Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Fairview Shores Dr have accessible units?
No, 1775 Fairview Shores Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Fairview Shores Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Fairview Shores Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
