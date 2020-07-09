1717 Knotting Hill Dr

All apartments in Orlando
Location

1717 Knotting Hill Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
sauna
Welcome to the Barmore Community in Metrowest. This Great Property is 3,768 Sqft of Living Space. Features 5 Bedrooms (guestroom on the 1st floor), 3 Full Bathrooms, with Option of 6th Bedroom Or Flex Room. The Kitchen has Double Islands with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Enclosed Private Pool, Sauna, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Zoned in Excellent School District, Minutes away to Metrowest Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping, Universal Studios, Valencia College, and Close to Major Expressways. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care Included. Dont wait, Schedule your Private Tour today!

(RLNE5789402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

