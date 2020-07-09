1717 Knotting Hill Dr

Amenities

Welcome to the Barmore Community in Metrowest. This Great Property is 3,768 Sqft of Living Space. Features 5 Bedrooms (guestroom on the 1st floor), 3 Full Bathrooms, with Option of 6th Bedroom Or Flex Room. The Kitchen has Double Islands with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Enclosed Private Pool, Sauna, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Zoned in Excellent School District, Minutes away to Metrowest Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping, Universal Studios, Valencia College, and Close to Major Expressways. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care Included. Dont wait, Schedule your Private Tour today!



(RLNE5789402)