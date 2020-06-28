1619 E Jefferson St

Amenities

Executive home in downtown Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood. Walk to Lake Eola, great restaurants and downtown venues. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with loft comes complete with a chefs kitchen, including white granite countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, wine fridge and huge walk in pantry. Beautiful acacia hardwood floors throughout the entire home with tasteful porcelain and slate tiles in the bathrooms. A spacious upstairs master suite with beautifully appointed master bath area complete with marble shower, two vanities and freestanding soaker tub. Enjoy a glass of wine in the evening on one of the two wrap around porches/ balconies or in the gated courtyard complete with gas grill.This house is only four years old and boasts energy saving features such as double pane windows, a high efficiency air conditioning system and whole house water filtration. This property has never been leased. Owner will consider a pet. Great location with access to I4 and 408. Minutes from Downtown Orlando's restaurants, shopping, and nightlife! Complete lawn care inculded in the rent.



**Pets may be considered **



