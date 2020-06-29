1614 Nebraska Street

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, walking distance to Mills Park and Leu Gardens! - Location, location, location! If you love being in the heart of it all, this is the home for you. The duplex is within walking distance of Mills Park Orlando, where you have access to wonderful restaurants and shopping. It's a short distance to Leu Gardens, Audubon Park and the shopping and dining opportunities on Corrine Dr. Call today to schedule a showing!



Submit online applications at www.weicherthallmark.com.



Click the "Apply Now" button on 1614 Nebraska St.



No Pets Allowed



