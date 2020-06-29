All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1614 Nebraska Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1614 Nebraska Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

1614 Nebraska Street

1614 Nebraska Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1614 Nebraska Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, walking distance to Mills Park and Leu Gardens! - Location, location, location! If you love being in the heart of it all, this is the home for you. The duplex is within walking distance of Mills Park Orlando, where you have access to wonderful restaurants and shopping. It's a short distance to Leu Gardens, Audubon Park and the shopping and dining opportunities on Corrine Dr. Call today to schedule a showing!

Submit online applications at www.weicherthallmark.com. Under Property Management tab and search for available rental properties.

Click the "Apply Now" button on 1614 Nebraska St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3485589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Nebraska Street have any available units?
1614 Nebraska Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1614 Nebraska Street currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Nebraska Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Nebraska Street pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Nebraska Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1614 Nebraska Street offer parking?
No, 1614 Nebraska Street does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Nebraska Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Nebraska Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Nebraska Street have a pool?
No, 1614 Nebraska Street does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Nebraska Street have accessible units?
No, 1614 Nebraska Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Nebraska Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Nebraska Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Nebraska Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Nebraska Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach