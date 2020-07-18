1613 Little Falls Cir #81

Amenities
1613 Little Falls Circle #81 Orlando FL 32807 - Very Cozy Condo With Tiles on the Main Floor, Half Bathroom, Eat in Kitchen, Brand New Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in great conditions, Mini Back Porch, On the second floor you will find 2 Comfortable Rooms and a Spacious Full Bathroom, Both Rooms and Living Room comes With Ceiling Fans. Community Pool in a Gated Community..... HOA Approval Required No Pets Allow-Renters Insurance Required
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2624583)