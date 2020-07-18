All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1613 Little Falls Cir #81.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1613 Little Falls Cir #81
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1613 Little Falls Cir #81

1613 Little Falls Cir Unit 81 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1613 Little Falls Cir Unit 81, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
1613 Little Falls Circle #81 Orlando FL 32807 - Very Cozy Condo With Tiles on the Main Floor, Half Bathroom, Eat in Kitchen, Brand New Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in great conditions, Mini Back Porch, On the second floor you will find 2 Comfortable Rooms and a Spacious Full Bathroom, Both Rooms and Living Room comes With Ceiling Fans. Community Pool in a Gated Community..... HOA Approval Required No Pets Allow-Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2624583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 have any available units?
1613 Little Falls Cir #81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 have?
Some of 1613 Little Falls Cir #81's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Little Falls Cir #81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 offer parking?
No, 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 has a pool.
Does 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 have accessible units?
No, 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Little Falls Cir #81 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach