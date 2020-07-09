1600 East Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this enchanting 1920s 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in the beautiful Thornton Park neighborhood. You'll love the quirky character traits of this home, including the brick fireplace and the breakfast booth nook. The front patio will be your favorite place to enjoy your mornings with your coffee or tea. Close to Downtown Thornton Park, Downtown Orlando, the Milk District and more, this is the perfect place to call home!

WASHER DRYER INCLUDED! FREE 40 INCH SMART TV INCLUDED with Lease signing!