1600 East Washington Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

1600 East Washington Street

1600 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this enchanting 1920s 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in the beautiful Thornton Park neighborhood. You'll love the quirky character traits of this home, including the brick fireplace and the breakfast booth nook. The front patio will be your favorite place to enjoy your mornings with your coffee or tea. Close to Downtown Thornton Park, Downtown Orlando, the Milk District and more, this is the perfect place to call home!
WASHER DRYER INCLUDED! FREE 40 INCH SMART TV INCLUDED with Lease signing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 East Washington Street have any available units?
1600 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 East Washington Street have?
Some of 1600 East Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1600 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1600 East Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1600 East Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1600 East Washington Street offers parking.
Does 1600 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 East Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1600 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1600 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1600 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 East Washington Street has units with dishwashers.

