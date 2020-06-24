1600 Dauphin Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking media room

Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando. One of the most walk-able areas of the downtown Mills/50 district and Ivanhoe district (the Urban trail for biking/jogging is only a block away) with a vibrant and growing urban area including breweries and restaurants just half a block away. Main Street America has named Ivanhoe Village as one of the Most Romantic Main Streets of the year.



Only minutes away from Science Center, Orlando Cultural attractions including Orlando Museum of Art, Mennello Museum of friendly Art, Shakespeare Theatre, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing arts and so much more. The location is walking distance to Florida Hospital and the Sunrail station and only a 20-30 minute drive to Universal Studios and Disney World. The home features a private entry with parking and a shared laundry. The security deposit and cleaning fee are due upon lease signing.