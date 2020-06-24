All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1600 Dauphin Ln

1600 Dauphin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Dauphin Lane, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Formosa

Amenities

parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando. One of the most walk-able areas of the downtown Mills/50 district and Ivanhoe district (the Urban trail for biking/jogging is only a block away) with a vibrant and growing urban area including breweries and restaurants just half a block away. Main Street America has named Ivanhoe Village as one of the Most Romantic Main Streets of the year.

Only minutes away from Science Center, Orlando Cultural attractions including Orlando Museum of Art, Mennello Museum of friendly Art, Shakespeare Theatre, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing arts and so much more. The location is walking distance to Florida Hospital and the Sunrail station and only a 20-30 minute drive to Universal Studios and Disney World. The home features a private entry with parking and a shared laundry. The security deposit and cleaning fee are due upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Dauphin Ln have any available units?
1600 Dauphin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1600 Dauphin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Dauphin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Dauphin Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Dauphin Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1600 Dauphin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Dauphin Ln offers parking.
Does 1600 Dauphin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Dauphin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Dauphin Ln have a pool?
No, 1600 Dauphin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Dauphin Ln have accessible units?
No, 1600 Dauphin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Dauphin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Dauphin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Dauphin Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Dauphin Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
