All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
155 S Court Ave Unit 1707
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

155 S Court Ave Unit 1707

155 Court Avenue · (407) 250-4800 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

155 Court Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Studio Apartment w/ Beautiful View and Balcony overlooking Downtown!! - Amazing one-bedroom condo located on the 17th floor in the heart of downtown Orlando just steps away from the downtown nightlife and Lake Eola! Start your days sitting on your balcony and watching the sun rise from on top of the world! Floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, incredible eastward views and ONE parking spot in gated parking garage included. Beautiful amenities including community pool, media room. outdoor gill and lounge, and fitness center. Secure entry with 24 hour security/concierge and fingerprint entry. Walking distance to so much! This won't last!

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/x5kQxkrd6hmDpYiKHqrA5NDn

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/155-s-court-ave

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4818810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 have any available units?
155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 have?
Some of 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 currently offering any rent specials?
155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 pet-friendly?
No, 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 offer parking?
Yes, 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 offers parking.
Does 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 have a pool?
Yes, 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 has a pool.
Does 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 have accessible units?
No, 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 155 S Court Ave Unit 1707?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity