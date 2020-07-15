155 S Court Ave Unit 1707

Amenities

Studio Apartment w/ Beautiful View and Balcony overlooking Downtown!! - Amazing one-bedroom condo located on the 17th floor in the heart of downtown Orlando just steps away from the downtown nightlife and Lake Eola! Start your days sitting on your balcony and watching the sun rise from on top of the world! Floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, incredible eastward views and ONE parking spot in gated parking garage included. Beautiful amenities including community pool, media room. outdoor gill and lounge, and fitness center. Secure entry with 24 hour security/concierge and fingerprint entry. Walking distance to so much! This won't last!



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



