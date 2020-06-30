151 East Washington Street

Amenities

Location, location, location. A/C, Heat, hot water included in the rent! 1/1 available now for $1150/month or $1200 with large, seperate storage unit. This unit comes with city views from your floor to ceiling windows. Also included are stainless steel appliances, granite counter, hardwood floor, covered parking, industrial fitness center, clubhouse, pool and concierge. Walk to Lake Eola, History Center, downtown business center, and night life. Security deposit $500, $100 application fee. No pets please.