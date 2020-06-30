All apartments in Orlando
151 East Washington Street
151 East Washington Street

151 E Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

151 E Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location. A/C, Heat, hot water included in the rent! 1/1 available now for $1150/month or $1200 with large, seperate storage unit. This unit comes with city views from your floor to ceiling windows. Also included are stainless steel appliances, granite counter, hardwood floor, covered parking, industrial fitness center, clubhouse, pool and concierge. Walk to Lake Eola, History Center, downtown business center, and night life. Security deposit $500, $100 application fee. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 East Washington Street have any available units?
151 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East Washington Street have?
Some of 151 East Washington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 East Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 151 East Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 151 East Washington Street offers parking.
Does 151 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East Washington Street have a pool?
Yes, 151 East Washington Street has a pool.
Does 151 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 151 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 East Washington Street has units with dishwashers.

