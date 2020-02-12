151 E Washington St, #512

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

RECENTLY REDUCED!

Nicely updated 2/2 at the Metropolitan at Lake Eola. Newer carpets and paint. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 1 parking space included in price!! Additional parking space is $150.00 per month!



Rent includes AC, water/hot water, trash, 24 hour on site security, and use of all building facilities such as the large fitness center, clubhouse, pool, laundry room and more.

The Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location Downtown, across form Lake Eola and the Walt Disney Amphitheater. Large pool deck with great views, huge workout room, and clubhouse. Walk to Thornton Park, Orange Ave, Amway Center, Dr Phillips Center, and everything else Downtown has to offer!