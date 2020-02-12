All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

151 E Washington St, #512

151 E Washington St Unit 512 · No Longer Available
Location

151 E Washington St Unit 512, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
RECENTLY REDUCED!
Nicely updated 2/2 at the Metropolitan at Lake Eola. Newer carpets and paint. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 1 parking space included in price!! Additional parking space is $150.00 per month!

Rent includes AC, water/hot water, trash, 24 hour on site security, and use of all building facilities such as the large fitness center, clubhouse, pool, laundry room and more.
The Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location Downtown, across form Lake Eola and the Walt Disney Amphitheater. Large pool deck with great views, huge workout room, and clubhouse. Walk to Thornton Park, Orange Ave, Amway Center, Dr Phillips Center, and everything else Downtown has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E Washington St, #512 have any available units?
151 E Washington St, #512 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E Washington St, #512 have?
Some of 151 E Washington St, #512's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E Washington St, #512 currently offering any rent specials?
151 E Washington St, #512 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E Washington St, #512 pet-friendly?
No, 151 E Washington St, #512 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 151 E Washington St, #512 offer parking?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #512 does offer parking.
Does 151 E Washington St, #512 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 E Washington St, #512 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E Washington St, #512 have a pool?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #512 has a pool.
Does 151 E Washington St, #512 have accessible units?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #512 has accessible units.
Does 151 E Washington St, #512 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #512 has units with dishwashers.
