151 E Washington St, #316

Amenities
Large 1 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking pool and Lake Eola! Wood floors in the 2 living rooms and kitchen, brand new carpet in bedroom, completely painted thru out. Stainless steel appliances, LG washer and dryer, full closet system. Sorry, building does not allow pets.
Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location in Downtown Orlando, 1 block from Orange Ave, directly in front of Lake Eola, and a short walk to Publix, the Amway Center, Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, Main Library, Thornton Park, and everything else Downtown has to offer.