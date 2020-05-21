All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 151 E Washington St, #316.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
151 E Washington St, #316
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

151 E Washington St, #316

151 E Washington St Unit 316 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 E Washington St Unit 316, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 1 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking pool and Lake Eola! Wood floors in the 2 living rooms and kitchen, brand new carpet in bedroom, completely painted thru out. Stainless steel appliances, LG washer and dryer, full closet system. Sorry, building does not allow pets.
Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location in Downtown Orlando, 1 block from Orange Ave, directly in front of Lake Eola, and a short walk to Publix, the Amway Center, Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, Main Library, Thornton Park, and everything else Downtown has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E Washington St, #316 have any available units?
151 E Washington St, #316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E Washington St, #316 have?
Some of 151 E Washington St, #316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E Washington St, #316 currently offering any rent specials?
151 E Washington St, #316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E Washington St, #316 pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #316 is pet friendly.
Does 151 E Washington St, #316 offer parking?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #316 offers parking.
Does 151 E Washington St, #316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E Washington St, #316 have a pool?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #316 has a pool.
Does 151 E Washington St, #316 have accessible units?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #316 has accessible units.
Does 151 E Washington St, #316 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #316 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach