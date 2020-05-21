151 E Washington St, #316

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 1 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking pool and Lake Eola! Wood floors in the 2 living rooms and kitchen, brand new carpet in bedroom, completely painted thru out. Stainless steel appliances, LG washer and dryer, full closet system. Sorry, building does not allow pets.

Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location in Downtown Orlando, 1 block from Orange Ave, directly in front of Lake Eola, and a short walk to Publix, the Amway Center, Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, Main Library, Thornton Park, and everything else Downtown has to offer.