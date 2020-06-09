151 E WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

This cute condo is comfortable and in a prime location of Downtown Orlando. Across the street from Lake Eola. This lovely building has a pool, fitness center, on site parking, security, secure locked entry and more! The unit itself is bright with gorgeous windows. Great wood flooring. Good size updated kitchen. Come make the Metropolitan your home! It will not last long!



Storage room available for an extra $25.00

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.