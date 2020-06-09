All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 25 2019 at 3:43 PM

151 E WASHINGTON ST

151 E Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

151 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
This cute condo is comfortable and in a prime location of Downtown Orlando. Across the street from Lake Eola. This lovely building has a pool, fitness center, on site parking, security, secure locked entry and more! The unit itself is bright with gorgeous windows. Great wood flooring. Good size updated kitchen. Come make the Metropolitan your home! It will not last long!

Storage room available for an extra $25.00
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
151 E WASHINGTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 151 E WASHINGTON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
151 E WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 151 E WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 151 E WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 151 E WASHINGTON ST offers parking.
Does 151 E WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 E WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
Yes, 151 E WASHINGTON ST has a pool.
Does 151 E WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 151 E WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 E WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
