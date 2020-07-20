All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:33 PM

1509 Woodward Street

1509 Woodward Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Woodward Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy studio apartment in Colonialtown North, close to downtown and in the heart of Mills50. Shared Washer and Dryer with other 2 units. New paint and flooring throughout!
This unit is Located behind the main home (on the right) with a private fenced courtyard. Please do not disturb the other units when viewing.

Small pets under 20 lbs will be considered pending owner approval.

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines on our website BEFORE you apply ***

To schedule a showing please click here:

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Woodward Street have any available units?
1509 Woodward Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1509 Woodward Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Woodward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Woodward Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Woodward Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Woodward Street offer parking?
No, 1509 Woodward Street does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Woodward Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Woodward Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Woodward Street have a pool?
No, 1509 Woodward Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Woodward Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 Woodward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Woodward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Woodward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Woodward Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Woodward Street does not have units with air conditioning.
