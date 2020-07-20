1509 Woodward Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy studio apartment in Colonialtown North, close to downtown and in the heart of Mills50. Shared Washer and Dryer with other 2 units. New paint and flooring throughout!

This unit is Located behind the main home (on the right) with a private fenced courtyard. Please do not disturb the other units when viewing.



Small pets under 20 lbs will be considered pending owner approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



