150 East Robinson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub valet service yoga

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED STUDIO FOR RENT - A unique angle on living and interacting with your city; THE VUE is more than another high-rise. It's home to THE one-of-a-kind lifestyle where the best of city life meets the warmth of community. It's 36 luxurious stories filled with Orlando's most dynamic people. Your neighbors. The people you'll know and recognize as you enjoy the active Downtown atmosphere. So wave. Say hi. And enjoy urban community. It's living from a new VUE.



ACCESS TO THE GYM, SWIMMING POOL, YOGA ROOM, ETC..



Please contact Kevin Jones at 407-506-5653 for details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2044210)