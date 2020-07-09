1419 Oakley St

Amenities

Breathtaking home in Lancaster / Delaney Park area has been lovingly maintained and thoughtfully updated. Nestled on a quiet street with large fenced back yard this home was meant to be enjoyed. You will be so close to Downtown, SODO, ORMC and central to everything but far away from hustle and bustle.



AVAILABLE: Now (only accepting applications from tenants who can start lease within 2 weeks)

PETS: Max 1 pet, 35lb max, $250 pet fee and renters insurance required

INCOME: must be able to verify gross monthly income of $5500/month