Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1419 Oakley St

1419 Oakley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Oakley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lancaster Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5625ef8008 ----
Breathtaking home in Lancaster / Delaney Park area has been lovingly maintained and thoughtfully updated. Nestled on a quiet street with large fenced back yard this home was meant to be enjoyed. You will be so close to Downtown, SODO, ORMC and central to everything but far away from hustle and bustle.

AVAILABLE: Now (only accepting applications from tenants who can start lease within 2 weeks)
PETS: Max 1 pet, 35lb max, $250 pet fee and renters insurance required
INCOME: must be able to verify gross monthly income of $5500/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Oakley St have any available units?
1419 Oakley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Oakley St have?
Some of 1419 Oakley St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Oakley St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Oakley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Oakley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Oakley St is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Oakley St offer parking?
No, 1419 Oakley St does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Oakley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Oakley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Oakley St have a pool?
No, 1419 Oakley St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Oakley St have accessible units?
No, 1419 Oakley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Oakley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Oakley St does not have units with dishwashers.

