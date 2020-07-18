All apartments in Orlando
1415 E JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:11 PM

1415 E JEFFERSON STREET

1415 Jefferson Street · (407) 340-1754
Location

1415 Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Olde Florida 2-1 unit Thornton Park by Downtown Orlando. Several blocks from Lake Eola. Downtown living, restaurants, events. This half duplex first floor has Original Hardwood floors throughout, decorative fireplace, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and separate dining, range, fridge, split bedrooms, ceiling fans, AC wall units, enclosed front porch, Washer and dryer available in garage. Driveway parking. Care for front and back yards is provided. available 7-7-20. please email for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
1415 E JEFFERSON STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1415 E JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
