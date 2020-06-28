All apartments in Orlando
14088 WALCOTT AVENUE

14088 Walcott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14088 Walcott Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Townhome located in the new Laureate Park Medical area. Exterior Features: Paver front porches and lead walkways, acrylic decking on all covered porches and lanais, double pane windows. Interior Features: Ceramic tile foyer, marble counter tops with backsplash in all baths, porcelain pedestal sinks, gourmet kitchen designer Timberlake cabinetry, granite counter tops with backsplash, designer moen kitchen faucet, stainless steel undermount sink with disposal, recessed lighting, GE electric smooth top range, GE 30 microwave above range, GE multi cycle tall tub built in dishwasher, GE side by side refrigerator Master Suites with spacious walk in closets ceramic tile in master bath, cultured marble vanity with 2 sinks, full width vanity mirror. At the heart of Laureate Park will be its Village Center, with an Aquatic Center, lakeside restaurant and cafe, and a fitness facility. First to open will be the resort-style Aquatic Center with two pools. The ‘Family Pool’ is home to a zero-entry pool, deck jets, water cannons and a twenty-five foot tall dumping bucket. The adult ‘Quiet Pool’ features private cabanas, free form pool areas and five Jr. Olympic lap lanes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE have any available units?
14088 WALCOTT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE have?
Some of 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14088 WALCOTT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14088 WALCOTT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
