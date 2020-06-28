14088 WALCOTT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Townhome located in the new Laureate Park Medical area. Exterior Features: Paver front porches and lead walkways, acrylic decking on all covered porches and lanais, double pane windows. Interior Features: Ceramic tile foyer, marble counter tops with backsplash in all baths, porcelain pedestal sinks, gourmet kitchen designer Timberlake cabinetry, granite counter tops with backsplash, designer moen kitchen faucet, stainless steel undermount sink with disposal, recessed lighting, GE electric smooth top range, GE 30 microwave above range, GE multi cycle tall tub built in dishwasher, GE side by side refrigerator Master Suites with spacious walk in closets ceramic tile in master bath, cultured marble vanity with 2 sinks, full width vanity mirror. At the heart of Laureate Park will be its Village Center, with an Aquatic Center, lakeside restaurant and cafe, and a fitness facility. First to open will be the resort-style Aquatic Center with two pools. The ‘Family Pool’ is home to a zero-entry pool, deck jets, water cannons and a twenty-five foot tall dumping bucket. The adult ‘Quiet Pool’ features private cabanas, free form pool areas and five Jr. Olympic lap lanes