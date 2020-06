Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1401 Roscomare Ave. Available 06/05/20 Charming 3/2 Pool Home at Dover Shores in Orlando - Spacious home with a pool. Conveniently located near the 408 and Conway Rd. This property is minutes away from Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, and Orlando Executive Airport. Come take a look at this house and be amazed by the family room views to the private backyard and pool. Pool care included with rent. Lawn/shrub maintenance tenant responsibility.



Rental Criteria:

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions for all applicants per family

- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties for all applicants per family

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or co-signer per family

- No aggressive dog breeds. Two pet limit. $500 pet deposit per pet.



Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing



(RLNE4084660)