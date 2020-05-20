All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1400 COLE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1400 COLE ROAD
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:05 AM

1400 COLE ROAD

1400 Cole Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1400 Cole Road, Orlando, FL 32803
Audubon Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home is located in desirable Audubon Park, walking and biking distance to East End Market and the shopping and dining on Corrine. Awesome location! 4th bedroom has it's own entrance, bathroom and a kitchenette. There is a 5th room that could be another bedroom, office or den. Bathrooms updated with high end tile and vanities. Tile and wood floors throughout. Freshly painted interior walls. Upgraded appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Pool service included in rent. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 COLE ROAD have any available units?
1400 COLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 COLE ROAD have?
Some of 1400 COLE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 COLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1400 COLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 COLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1400 COLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1400 COLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1400 COLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1400 COLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 COLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 COLE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1400 COLE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1400 COLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1400 COLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 COLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 COLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach