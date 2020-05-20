1400 COLE ROAD

Amenities
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home is located in desirable Audubon Park, walking and biking distance to East End Market and the shopping and dining on Corrine. Awesome location! 4th bedroom has it's own entrance, bathroom and a kitchenette. There is a 5th room that could be another bedroom, office or den. Bathrooms updated with high end tile and vanities. Tile and wood floors throughout. Freshly painted interior walls. Upgraded appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Pool service included in rent. Available Now!