All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13833 Behring Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13833 Behring Ave.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

13833 Behring Ave.

13833 Behring Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13833 Behring Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
playground
garage
yoga
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Beautiful 3/2.5 David Weekly Home w/ Additional 1/1 Above 3 Car Garage- Laureate Park, Lake Nona - Move in Special, $2850 for first 3 months, increase to $3050 for remainder of lease if leased by 3/15. Beautiful like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home with an additional room/full bath above the oversized 3 car garage. The main house has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with an enclosed office/study. In between the two smaller bedrooms is an open sitting/play area perfect for the kids to play or guest to have their own private sitting area. The gorgeous kitchen with brand new appliances and beautiful granite countertops over looks the oversized living room perfect for entertaining. Covered patio leads out to detached 3 car garage with a private entrance to the additional room with another full bath great for out of town guest or an additional office! This fantastic home is located in Laureate Park the neighborhood has wonderful features such as the aquatic center, fitness center, restaurants, and is a very short walk to the community garden, play grounds, parks, lakes, and dog park. Only a couple minute stroll to Crescent Park where activities happen weekly (i.e., screen on the green, yoga, food trucks, etc.). Newly opened elementary school in the neighborhood just blocks away. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.CFRMgmt.com. Laureate Park Master Association requires additional $200 fee to receive access to community amenities. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

(RLNE3800074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13833 Behring Ave. have any available units?
13833 Behring Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13833 Behring Ave. have?
Some of 13833 Behring Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13833 Behring Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13833 Behring Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13833 Behring Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13833 Behring Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 13833 Behring Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13833 Behring Ave. offers parking.
Does 13833 Behring Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13833 Behring Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13833 Behring Ave. have a pool?
No, 13833 Behring Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13833 Behring Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13833 Behring Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13833 Behring Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13833 Behring Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach