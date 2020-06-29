13833 Behring Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park gym parking playground garage yoga

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Beautiful 3/2.5 David Weekly Home w/ Additional 1/1 Above 3 Car Garage- Laureate Park, Lake Nona - Move in Special, $2850 for first 3 months, increase to $3050 for remainder of lease if leased by 3/15. Beautiful like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home with an additional room/full bath above the oversized 3 car garage. The main house has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with an enclosed office/study. In between the two smaller bedrooms is an open sitting/play area perfect for the kids to play or guest to have their own private sitting area. The gorgeous kitchen with brand new appliances and beautiful granite countertops over looks the oversized living room perfect for entertaining. Covered patio leads out to detached 3 car garage with a private entrance to the additional room with another full bath great for out of town guest or an additional office! This fantastic home is located in Laureate Park the neighborhood has wonderful features such as the aquatic center, fitness center, restaurants, and is a very short walk to the community garden, play grounds, parks, lakes, and dog park. Only a couple minute stroll to Crescent Park where activities happen weekly (i.e., screen on the green, yoga, food trucks, etc.). Newly opened elementary school in the neighborhood just blocks away. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.CFRMgmt.com. Laureate Park Master Association requires additional $200 fee to receive access to community amenities. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



(RLNE3800074)