13819 Sachs Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This recently painted 5 bedroom 3 bath two-story home sits in heart of the picturesque community of Laureate Park and is NOT on a busy street & a mere 5 minute stroll 2 everything. This one looks and feels brand new, because it practically is! Master on the first floor and extra bedroom and full bath downstairs as well. First, Last and Security Required and Credit and Background Checks Required. Here is a video tour of the home. https://vimeo.com/323461589/cc17e33ac6



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31097



(RLNE4833320)