All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13819 Sachs Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13819 Sachs Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

13819 Sachs Avenue

13819 Sachs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13819 Sachs Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This recently painted 5 bedroom 3 bath two-story home sits in heart of the picturesque community of Laureate Park and is NOT on a busy street & a mere 5 minute stroll 2 everything. This one looks and feels brand new, because it practically is! Master on the first floor and extra bedroom and full bath downstairs as well. First, Last and Security Required and Credit and Background Checks Required. Here is a video tour of the home. https://vimeo.com/323461589/cc17e33ac6

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31097

(RLNE4833320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13819 Sachs Avenue have any available units?
13819 Sachs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13819 Sachs Avenue have?
Some of 13819 Sachs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13819 Sachs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13819 Sachs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13819 Sachs Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13819 Sachs Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13819 Sachs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13819 Sachs Avenue offers parking.
Does 13819 Sachs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13819 Sachs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13819 Sachs Avenue have a pool?
No, 13819 Sachs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13819 Sachs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13819 Sachs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13819 Sachs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13819 Sachs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach