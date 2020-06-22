All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

137 Mercado Ave

137 Mercado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

137 Mercado Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Remarkable home in quiet Lake Barton Estate. Enter this great home and see the open floor plan. The living room/dining room combo is perfect for any type of decor. Great high ceilings and room for a big sectional and huge big screen television. There is a great family room off the living area that is perfect for a pool table, toy room or just extra living space. The living, dining and family room are all trendy laminate flooring. This home is very low maintenance. The kitchen all tile and is very spacious and has a great breakfast nook, as well and newer appliances and bright newer insulated windows. The bedrooms are super spacious too with lots of extra storage. The master bedroom nice and private. The master pool bath is completely updated with fresh tile, a large shower and great vanity. The master walk-in closet is huge as well for extra storage. Room for a few lounger chairs and another nice size television to relax in private away from the little monkeys, or company. The pool is beautiful and very private with a screen enclosure and privacy hedge. The large screened in porch is spacious for gatherings, with 4 person hot tub included. The shed could also be a nice workshop. Bring your crafts or wood working tools to this great property. The schools are great here, and if you need quick access to shopping, or work centers this is the place. Also, directly on the Lynx bus route for quick access to work centers. Azalea Park Elementary, Jackson Middle and Colonial High School. A well maintained Home!

Listing Courtesy Of BEAR TEAM REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Mercado Ave have any available units?
137 Mercado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Mercado Ave have?
Some of 137 Mercado Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Mercado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
137 Mercado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Mercado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Mercado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 137 Mercado Ave offer parking?
No, 137 Mercado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 137 Mercado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Mercado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Mercado Ave have a pool?
Yes, 137 Mercado Ave has a pool.
Does 137 Mercado Ave have accessible units?
No, 137 Mercado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Mercado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Mercado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
