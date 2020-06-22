137 Mercado Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool pool table

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Remarkable home in quiet Lake Barton Estate. Enter this great home and see the open floor plan. The living room/dining room combo is perfect for any type of decor. Great high ceilings and room for a big sectional and huge big screen television. There is a great family room off the living area that is perfect for a pool table, toy room or just extra living space. The living, dining and family room are all trendy laminate flooring. This home is very low maintenance. The kitchen all tile and is very spacious and has a great breakfast nook, as well and newer appliances and bright newer insulated windows. The bedrooms are super spacious too with lots of extra storage. The master bedroom nice and private. The master pool bath is completely updated with fresh tile, a large shower and great vanity. The master walk-in closet is huge as well for extra storage. Room for a few lounger chairs and another nice size television to relax in private away from the little monkeys, or company. The pool is beautiful and very private with a screen enclosure and privacy hedge. The large screened in porch is spacious for gatherings, with 4 person hot tub included. The shed could also be a nice workshop. Bring your crafts or wood working tools to this great property. The schools are great here, and if you need quick access to shopping, or work centers this is the place. Also, directly on the Lynx bus route for quick access to work centers. Azalea Park Elementary, Jackson Middle and Colonial High School. A well maintained Home!



Listing Courtesy Of BEAR TEAM REAL ESTATE



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.