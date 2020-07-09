All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 14 2019

1357 Gelwood Ave

1357 Gelwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Gelwood Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a808ac00e6 ---- SM- Large 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with a mother in law suite! Great layout, tiled flooring throughout, washer and dryer included. Fenced in Yard. Great location! No showings until MAY 10th. Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Gelwood Ave have any available units?
1357 Gelwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1357 Gelwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Gelwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Gelwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 Gelwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1357 Gelwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1357 Gelwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1357 Gelwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1357 Gelwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Gelwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1357 Gelwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Gelwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1357 Gelwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Gelwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 Gelwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Gelwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1357 Gelwood Ave has units with air conditioning.

