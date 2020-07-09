1357 Gelwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a808ac00e6 ---- SM- Large 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with a mother in law suite! Great layout, tiled flooring throughout, washer and dryer included. Fenced in Yard. Great location! No showings until MAY 10th. Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.