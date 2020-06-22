All apartments in Orlando
13449 Granger Avenue
13449 Granger Avenue

13449 Granger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13449 Granger Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious, newly built, 3/2.5 +loft townhome with 2 car garage is located in desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona and will be available 12/31/18. The community features a resort style pool, market, restaurant, biking and walking trails, dog parks and fitness center. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. A fully equipped kitchen includes granite counters and 42 inch wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is located downstairs for guests. The spacious master bedroom is on the 1st the floor and features a very large master closet. The master bath features double sinks, ample cabinetry, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs you will find a large loft area, great for office space, media room, or playroom. An over sized brick paver patio on the side of the home is perfect for grilling. There is a large 2 car garage with opener. The utility room has built in cabinetry and a washer & dryer is included. This townhome is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways and Medical City. Pets will be considered.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13449 Granger Avenue have any available units?
13449 Granger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13449 Granger Avenue have?
Some of 13449 Granger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13449 Granger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13449 Granger Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13449 Granger Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13449 Granger Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13449 Granger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13449 Granger Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13449 Granger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13449 Granger Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13449 Granger Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13449 Granger Avenue has a pool.
Does 13449 Granger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13449 Granger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13449 Granger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13449 Granger Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

