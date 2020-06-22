13449 Granger Avenue.

Amenities

Spacious, newly built, 3/2.5 +loft townhome with 2 car garage is located in desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona and will be available 12/31/18. The community features a resort style pool, market, restaurant, biking and walking trails, dog parks and fitness center. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. A fully equipped kitchen includes granite counters and 42 inch wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is located downstairs for guests. The spacious master bedroom is on the 1st the floor and features a very large master closet. The master bath features double sinks, ample cabinetry, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs you will find a large loft area, great for office space, media room, or playroom. An over sized brick paver patio on the side of the home is perfect for grilling. There is a large 2 car garage with opener. The utility room has built in cabinetry and a washer & dryer is included. This townhome is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways and Medical City. Pets will be considered.

