Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1324 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Freshly painted throughout a neutral light grey and very clean this home is ready for you to occupy immediately. New stainless appliances being installed 5/11/2020. As you enter the home you are greeted by a large family room that is open to the spacious kitchen that has an abundance of storage. In addition, there is a walk in pantry and a 2 car garage with garage door openers. Upstairs are the 3 spacious bedrooms plus a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The master bedroom has 2 master closets and the master bathroom has a soaking tub, shower and double vanities. This home comes with all that Baldwin Park offers...3 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, lots of restaurants, Publix and CVS. Finally, this premier community is centrally located and only minutes to Downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers parking.
Does 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.

