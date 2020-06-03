1324 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Freshly painted throughout a neutral light grey and very clean this home is ready for you to occupy immediately. New stainless appliances being installed 5/11/2020. As you enter the home you are greeted by a large family room that is open to the spacious kitchen that has an abundance of storage. In addition, there is a walk in pantry and a 2 car garage with garage door openers. Upstairs are the 3 spacious bedrooms plus a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The master bedroom has 2 master closets and the master bathroom has a soaking tub, shower and double vanities. This home comes with all that Baldwin Park offers...3 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, lots of restaurants, Publix and CVS. Finally, this premier community is centrally located and only minutes to Downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport. Welcome Home.