13201 Granger Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

1/1 Laureate Park - Beautifull 1bed 1 bath, modern garage apartment with private entrance. This home features an elegant kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. All utilities included. Access to all of the amenities in Lake Nona's Laureate Park, including a resort-style pool with cabanas. Very close to Medical City and the airport.

NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

Qualification:

Make 3 times the amount of the rent.

Must have copies of social security card and Identification card (ID)

Must have rental Insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4327341)