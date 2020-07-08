All apartments in Orlando
13201 Granger Avenue

13201 Granger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13201 Granger Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

all utils included
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1/1 Laureate Park - Beautifull 1bed 1 bath, modern garage apartment with private entrance. This home features an elegant kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. All utilities included. Access to all of the amenities in Lake Nona's Laureate Park, including a resort-style pool with cabanas. Very close to Medical City and the airport.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.
_____________________________________________________________________
Qualification:
Make 3 times the amount of the rent.
Must have copies of social security card and Identification card (ID)
Must have rental Insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4327341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13201 Granger Avenue have any available units?
13201 Granger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13201 Granger Avenue have?
Some of 13201 Granger Avenue's amenities include all utils included, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13201 Granger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13201 Granger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13201 Granger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13201 Granger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13201 Granger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13201 Granger Avenue offers parking.
Does 13201 Granger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13201 Granger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13201 Granger Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13201 Granger Avenue has a pool.
Does 13201 Granger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13201 Granger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13201 Granger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13201 Granger Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

