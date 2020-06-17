13169 Bovet Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground bbq/grill internet access

Enjoy the Lake Nona lifestyle in a brand new home - Property Id: 129150



Be the first to live in this brand new home 3 bedrooms/2 1/2 bathrooms in the heart of Lake Nona's Medical City.

Offering easy access to the major highways and the Orlando International Airport, this home is steps away from upscale Laureate Park active lifestyle amenities including a resort style aquatic center, a fitness center, parks and playgrounds, and serene walking and biking trails.

With an open floorplan that optimizes space, this home exceeds expectations at every turn with high-end finishes, a master bedroom with extended closet space, a spacious laundry room, added storage space on all floors, quartz countertops thorough. Equipped with GE Profile Stainless Steel appliances, the kitchen and its side porch (perfect for your grilling needs) are open to the first floor and perfect for socializing.

This energy efficient home also comes with Tesla solar panels, is ready for your electric vehicle needs and offer free Gigabit Internet and cable TV (including HBO).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129150

Property Id 129150



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4949417)