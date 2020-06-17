All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 17 2019

13169 Bovet Ave

13169 Bovet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13169 Bovet Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Enjoy the Lake Nona lifestyle in a brand new home - Property Id: 129150

Be the first to live in this brand new home 3 bedrooms/2 1/2 bathrooms in the heart of Lake Nona's Medical City.
Offering easy access to the major highways and the Orlando International Airport, this home is steps away from upscale Laureate Park active lifestyle amenities including a resort style aquatic center, a fitness center, parks and playgrounds, and serene walking and biking trails.
With an open floorplan that optimizes space, this home exceeds expectations at every turn with high-end finishes, a master bedroom with extended closet space, a spacious laundry room, added storage space on all floors, quartz countertops thorough. Equipped with GE Profile Stainless Steel appliances, the kitchen and its side porch (perfect for your grilling needs) are open to the first floor and perfect for socializing.
This energy efficient home also comes with Tesla solar panels, is ready for your electric vehicle needs and offer free Gigabit Internet and cable TV (including HBO).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129150
Property Id 129150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13169 Bovet Ave have any available units?
13169 Bovet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13169 Bovet Ave have?
Some of 13169 Bovet Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13169 Bovet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13169 Bovet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13169 Bovet Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13169 Bovet Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13169 Bovet Ave offer parking?
No, 13169 Bovet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13169 Bovet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13169 Bovet Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13169 Bovet Ave have a pool?
No, 13169 Bovet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13169 Bovet Ave have accessible units?
No, 13169 Bovet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13169 Bovet Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13169 Bovet Ave has units with dishwashers.
