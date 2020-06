Amenities

garage walk in closets gym pool internet access

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

13123 Granger Ave Available 08/16/19 Listing Agent: Valerie Thomas 321-388-1987 realtor_valeriethomas@outlook.com - BRAND NEW GARAGE APARTMENT!! You can be the first one living in this VERY spacious, luxurious apartment with 2 walk in closets and large family room and plenty of cabinets in the kitchen too! LOCATED IN LAUREATE PARK / LAKE NONA MEDICAL CITY! PERFECT FOR A MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL OR SOMEONE WHO ATTENDS THE UCF MEDICAL SCHOOL. THE RENTAL INCLUDES 1GIG OF INTERNET, BASIC CABLE WITH HBO, ELECTRICITY, WATER AND YOU WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE LP FIT GYM, GREAT RESORT POOL WITH CABANAS AND SEVERAL RESTAURANTS. BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH WALKING/JOGGING TRAILS AND DESIGNATED BIKE BATHS THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD... ONLY PARKING ON THE STREET FOR TENANTS WITHOUT PARKING IN GARAGE. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE! First, Last Months and Security Deposit required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5079822)