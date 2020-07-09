13017 GABOR AVENUE

Amenities

Gorgeous Lake View house Located less than a mile from Medical City inside the beautiful neighborhood of Laureate Park. This 4 bedroom 3.5bath Home overlooks the lake and is a must see! .open floor plan on first floor includes a great room and dining room, kitchen and a huge island for entertaining, Master bedroom on 1st floor. Stainless Steel Appliances, The open floor plan allows for relaxed living and great entertaining. there is a huge bonus room and 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, 2 of them have great lake view. Laureate Park is one of the most desirable communities in Central Florida, offering new restaurants, A rated schools, a fitness center, playground, a brand new adventure park, and so much more. Within minutes from OIA, Medical City, Orlando City Training Center, and the USTA center, Laureate Park is the perfect place to live.. *BASIC CABLE,HIGH SPEED INTERNET, LAWN CARE, COMMUNITY GYM & POOL INCLUDED!!* Come to enjoy all the gorgeous sunset view and all the wonderful community activities and much more...…