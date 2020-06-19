128 PAGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Landlord includes electric, water and basic cable! Must see to appreciate the classic feel and great location. Apartment just south of Delaney Park in Downtown Orlando. Very spacious and open interior. Large master bedroom with a lot of closet space. Very clean and modern bathroom with tub/shower combo. Unit has a washer and dry available for tenant use. Garage Apt behind a classic 1943 Downtown home. Great Opportunity to live in SoDo and just minutes to Downtown. GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED