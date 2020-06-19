All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 128 PAGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
128 PAGE STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:25 AM

128 PAGE STREET

128 Page Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Page Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Landlord includes electric, water and basic cable! Must see to appreciate the classic feel and great location. Apartment just south of Delaney Park in Downtown Orlando. Very spacious and open interior. Large master bedroom with a lot of closet space. Very clean and modern bathroom with tub/shower combo. Unit has a washer and dry available for tenant use. Garage Apt behind a classic 1943 Downtown home. Great Opportunity to live in SoDo and just minutes to Downtown. GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 PAGE STREET have any available units?
128 PAGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 PAGE STREET have?
Some of 128 PAGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 PAGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
128 PAGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 PAGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 128 PAGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 128 PAGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 128 PAGE STREET offers parking.
Does 128 PAGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 PAGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 PAGE STREET have a pool?
No, 128 PAGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 128 PAGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 128 PAGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 128 PAGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 PAGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach