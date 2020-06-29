1st Floor 3/2 condo in College Park - This 1st floor condo located in the heart of College park offer 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout except in the bedrooms which have carpet. Heat lamps in the bathroom and a walk in closet in the Master bedroom. 2 closets off the living room for extra storage. Florida room going out to the back yard with utility room with washer and dryer. Within walking distance to middle and high school. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4008308)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1248 Maury Rd Unit 1-1D have any available units?
1248 Maury Rd Unit 1-1D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Maury Rd Unit 1-1D have?
Some of 1248 Maury Rd Unit 1-1D's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Maury Rd Unit 1-1D currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Maury Rd Unit 1-1D is not currently offering any rent specials.