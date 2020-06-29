1248 Maury Rd Unit 1-1D

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets extra storage carpet

1st Floor 3/2 condo in College Park - This 1st floor condo located in the heart of College park offer 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout except in the bedrooms which have carpet. Heat lamps in the bathroom and a walk in closet in the Master bedroom. 2 closets off the living room for extra storage. Florida room going out to the back yard with utility room with washer and dryer. Within walking distance to middle and high school. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4008308)