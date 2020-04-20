1245 CATALPA LANE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED STUDIO! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom efficiency is located in the desired 32806 zip code very close to The Hourglass District, which is centrally located to the airport (15 min, Disney parks ( 25 min), Downtown (10 min), and very close to all shopping needs. Zoned for Boone High school, this home is in a very quiet, safe part of town. This property is attached to 2 other units under the same roof, with completely independent entrances, so the only things that are shared are the parking and the backyard. The rent includes all utilities including HIGH SPEED INTERNET, LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL.