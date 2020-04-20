All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

1245 CATALPA LANE

1245 Catalpa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Catalpa Lane, Orlando, FL 32806
Dover Shores West

Amenities

all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED STUDIO! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom efficiency is located in the desired 32806 zip code very close to The Hourglass District, which is centrally located to the airport (15 min, Disney parks ( 25 min), Downtown (10 min), and very close to all shopping needs. Zoned for Boone High school, this home is in a very quiet, safe part of town. This property is attached to 2 other units under the same roof, with completely independent entrances, so the only things that are shared are the parking and the backyard. The rent includes all utilities including HIGH SPEED INTERNET, LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 CATALPA LANE have any available units?
1245 CATALPA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 CATALPA LANE have?
Some of 1245 CATALPA LANE's amenities include all utils included, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 CATALPA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1245 CATALPA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 CATALPA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1245 CATALPA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1245 CATALPA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1245 CATALPA LANE offers parking.
Does 1245 CATALPA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 CATALPA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 CATALPA LANE have a pool?
No, 1245 CATALPA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1245 CATALPA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1245 CATALPA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 CATALPA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 CATALPA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

