Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

1230 CATALPA LANE

1230 Catalpa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Catalpa Lane, Orlando, FL 32806
Dover Shores West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Come and enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom midcentury home in the Dover Shores Community. This home is walking distance to the amenities of the Hourglass District (Bruno’s Pizza, Hourglass Brewery, Foxtail Coffee, La Fiesta, Za Za’s and more, which has quickly become downtown’s new neighborhood to live and play in! It’s only blocks away from the 408 and the Milk District, and a short bike ride to Thornton Park, Downtown Orlando, Mills50, Audubon Park and Ivanhoe Village. The main living area is open and spacious, the tile and laminate flooring makes it easy to maintain. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets space, flat top stove and bottom freezer refrigerator. There is a two-car attached carport and detached shed in the back for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 CATALPA LANE have any available units?
1230 CATALPA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 CATALPA LANE have?
Some of 1230 CATALPA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 CATALPA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1230 CATALPA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 CATALPA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1230 CATALPA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1230 CATALPA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1230 CATALPA LANE offers parking.
Does 1230 CATALPA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 CATALPA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 CATALPA LANE have a pool?
No, 1230 CATALPA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1230 CATALPA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1230 CATALPA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 CATALPA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 CATALPA LANE has units with dishwashers.
