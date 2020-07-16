1230 CATALPA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Come and enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom midcentury home in the Dover Shores Community. This home is walking distance to the amenities of the Hourglass District (Bruno’s Pizza, Hourglass Brewery, Foxtail Coffee, La Fiesta, Za Za’s and more, which has quickly become downtown’s new neighborhood to live and play in! It’s only blocks away from the 408 and the Milk District, and a short bike ride to Thornton Park, Downtown Orlando, Mills50, Audubon Park and Ivanhoe Village. The main living area is open and spacious, the tile and laminate flooring makes it easy to maintain. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets space, flat top stove and bottom freezer refrigerator. There is a two-car attached carport and detached shed in the back for storage.