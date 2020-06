Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

1224 S. Hiawassee Rd. Unit 628 - Beautiful CONDO in Golf Ridge community- Nice 2 bed/2 bath with balcony. Hardwood floors in main living area. Tile in kitchen and baths. 2nd floor, no elevator. 1 covered carport. Gated community. Great location in Metrowest. Can be Partially Furnished. Overlooking the pool near the golf course...Will not last!!



No Pets Allowed



