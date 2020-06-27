12223 PESCARA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

NEW PRICE! Location is excellent within exclusive Villagewalk Lake Nona with all water views from almost every room, private corner to lake view! You are close to medical center, VA, shopping, great schools. Choose no where else, as you drive in and notice all amenities, and to enjoy your surroundings. Fitness center, 2 pools, basket ball, tennis courts, playgrounds, bicycle trail. jogging. There is a deli restaurant and ice cream shop, too! Come live the life. Great split floor plan with fans in every room, updated stainless steel kitchen, nice tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Inside laundry! Cable basic and internet included,, front gate manned security, lawn maintenance! Call for an appointment today!