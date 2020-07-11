All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1222 Mercy Dr.

1222 Mercy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Mercy Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Mercy Drive

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***WOW*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - ***WOW*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
1222 MERCY DRIVE
ORLANDO, FL 32808
Rent: $750/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Affordable rental in Orlando. Why live in a cramped apartment when you can live in a nice home! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $850 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5070330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Mercy Dr. have any available units?
1222 Mercy Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1222 Mercy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Mercy Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Mercy Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Mercy Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Mercy Dr. offer parking?
No, 1222 Mercy Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Mercy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Mercy Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Mercy Dr. have a pool?
No, 1222 Mercy Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Mercy Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 1222 Mercy Dr. has accessible units.
Does 1222 Mercy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Mercy Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Mercy Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Mercy Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

