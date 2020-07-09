1220 E GORE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated two story home with a large open floor plan. This home features one bedroom with a full bath on ground floor, and a huge loft upstairs with a 2nd large bedroom, private bath, and two huge walk-in closets! Wood and tile flooring throughout. This house has tons of storage space, bright and airy with lots of windows, indoor laundry, covered front porch, deck off the downstairs bedroom. Located on Lake Emerald and is walking distance to Lake Davis Park and just a few minutes to all the entertainment, restaurants, and shopping in Thornton Park and Downtown!



** Please note: No more than 2 cars in the driveway as it is shared with the resident in the back. **