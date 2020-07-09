All apartments in Orlando
1220 E GORE STREET

1220 Gore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Gore Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Weldona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated two story home with a large open floor plan. This home features one bedroom with a full bath on ground floor, and a huge loft upstairs with a 2nd large bedroom, private bath, and two huge walk-in closets! Wood and tile flooring throughout. This house has tons of storage space, bright and airy with lots of windows, indoor laundry, covered front porch, deck off the downstairs bedroom. Located on Lake Emerald and is walking distance to Lake Davis Park and just a few minutes to all the entertainment, restaurants, and shopping in Thornton Park and Downtown!

** Please note: No more than 2 cars in the driveway as it is shared with the resident in the back. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 E GORE STREET have any available units?
1220 E GORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 E GORE STREET have?
Some of 1220 E GORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 E GORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1220 E GORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 E GORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1220 E GORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1220 E GORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1220 E GORE STREET offers parking.
Does 1220 E GORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 E GORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 E GORE STREET have a pool?
No, 1220 E GORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1220 E GORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1220 E GORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 E GORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 E GORE STREET has units with dishwashers.

