Orlando, FL
1216 East Ridgewood Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:33 PM

1216 East Ridgewood Street

1216 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Colonialtown South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
This historic Craftsman bungalow is on a quiet street in downtown Orlando. The house has hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace and a natural gas range. The master bedroom has a large custom walk in closet and large, updated bathroom. All bedrooms are on the second floor. The back yard has a deck with plenty of room for outdoor dining and entertaining plus a natural gas fire pit. There is a detached 2-car over-sized garage with a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment above it, that is rented separately. One space in the garage is for the tenants in the main house, there is also street parking. Utilities are a $200 flat fee. Cats and Dogs approved on a case by case basis with pet rent and a pet fee. This won't last long! Call Angela for a showing at 407-701-7183!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,100

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 East Ridgewood Street have any available units?
1216 East Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 East Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 1216 East Ridgewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 East Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1216 East Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 East Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 East Ridgewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1216 East Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1216 East Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 1216 East Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 East Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 East Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 1216 East Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1216 East Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1216 East Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 East Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 East Ridgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
