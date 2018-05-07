1216 East Ridgewood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

This historic Craftsman bungalow is on a quiet street in downtown Orlando. The house has hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace and a natural gas range. The master bedroom has a large custom walk in closet and large, updated bathroom. All bedrooms are on the second floor. The back yard has a deck with plenty of room for outdoor dining and entertaining plus a natural gas fire pit. There is a detached 2-car over-sized garage with a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment above it, that is rented separately. One space in the garage is for the tenants in the main house, there is also street parking. Utilities are a $200 flat fee. Cats and Dogs approved on a case by case basis with pet rent and a pet fee. This won't last long! Call Angela for a showing at 407-701-7183!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,100



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.