All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1212 Oakley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1212 Oakley Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

1212 Oakley Street

1212 Oakley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1212 Oakley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lancaster Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this charming 2/2 home located in highly desirable Lancaster Park in downtown Orlando. Home has beautiful refinished wood floors! Lots of storage and space throughout the home. Large bedrooms with his/hers closets. Master Bath has double sink and washer/dryer located in closet. Renovated kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and disposal. Pass through space in kitchen looks into bonus Florida room which is perfect for an office, children's play area or just extra living space. Covered, screen patio allows you to enjoy your private, fenced in back yard all year long. 1-Car Carport with extra storage closet. Close to I-4! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Oakley Street have any available units?
1212 Oakley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Oakley Street have?
Some of 1212 Oakley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Oakley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Oakley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Oakley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Oakley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Oakley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Oakley Street offers parking.
Does 1212 Oakley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Oakley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Oakley Street have a pool?
No, 1212 Oakley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Oakley Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 Oakley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Oakley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Oakley Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach