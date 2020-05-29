1212 Oakley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this charming 2/2 home located in highly desirable Lancaster Park in downtown Orlando. Home has beautiful refinished wood floors! Lots of storage and space throughout the home. Large bedrooms with his/hers closets. Master Bath has double sink and washer/dryer located in closet. Renovated kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and disposal. Pass through space in kitchen looks into bonus Florida room which is perfect for an office, children's play area or just extra living space. Covered, screen patio allows you to enjoy your private, fenced in back yard all year long. 1-Car Carport with extra storage closet. Close to I-4! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.