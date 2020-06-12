12112 TALITHA LANE

Amenities

Located in the heart of Lake Nona, VillageWalk is a well-designed 500 acre master planned development. Located within the city limits of Orlando, it is just one mile from Lake Nona's Medical City. Enjoy easy access to some of the finest medical facilities, educational institutions, sports, entertainment and shopping in Central Florida. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome offers 42" Cabinets in Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Tile in all living spaces except for the bedrooms, a tile roof, and pavered driveway and walkway and more. At the center of the neighborhood you will find the ideally situated Town Center. The clubhouse features gathering and multi purpose space, a catering kitchen, a mail room, and covered lanais. There is a state of the art fitness center, resort style swimming pool, lap pool, six clay tennis courts, basketball court, a full time community activity director, and more.