All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1207 E JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

1207 E JEFFERSON STREET

1207 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1207 Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Orlando Downtown Thornton Park Pool/Jacuzzi Home. Thornton Park, the Most Desirable Historic District. Completely furnished and turnkey 1925 Cabin Style-2/2 house. High-speed Internet, Smart Tvs, TV apps and grill included in the lease. Heated self-cleaning salt chlorine-free lap Pool 40x12. Natural gas high-end Jacuzzi. Gazebo and patio Furniture + Lounge tanning chairs. Natural gas nice grill. Natural gas outside fireplace. Fenced private back yard. 2 Parking Spots. Master Bedroom w/King bed w/8" foam. 2nd Bedroom w/Queen Foam/Spring bed. Hypoallergenic Covers on both beds. Leather queen size sleeping Sofa for 2. TV in all Rooms-Roku-Hulu...and All news and sport channels-3 smarts TVs. 5 blocks to Lake Eola, restaurants, Weekend Events, Farmers Market and Business district. No other property like it in this location. Backyard shared with another house. Washer and Dryer included. New Roof March 25th 2020. ThorntonParkDistrict .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
1207 E JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1207 E JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET has a pool.
Does 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 E JEFFERSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach