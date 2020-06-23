1207 E JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Orlando Downtown Thornton Park Pool/Jacuzzi Home. Thornton Park, the Most Desirable Historic District. Completely furnished and turnkey 1925 Cabin Style-2/2 house. High-speed Internet, Smart Tvs, TV apps and grill included in the lease. Heated self-cleaning salt chlorine-free lap Pool 40x12. Natural gas high-end Jacuzzi. Gazebo and patio Furniture + Lounge tanning chairs. Natural gas nice grill. Natural gas outside fireplace. Fenced private back yard. 2 Parking Spots. Master Bedroom w/King bed w/8" foam. 2nd Bedroom w/Queen Foam/Spring bed. Hypoallergenic Covers on both beds. Leather queen size sleeping Sofa for 2. TV in all Rooms-Roku-Hulu...and All news and sport channels-3 smarts TVs. 5 blocks to Lake Eola, restaurants, Weekend Events, Farmers Market and Business district. No other property like it in this location. Backyard shared with another house. Washer and Dryer included. New Roof March 25th 2020. ThorntonParkDistrict .com