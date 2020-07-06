12040 ULETA LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Listing Agent - Hector Gonzalez - Realtor Cell - WhatsApp - Messenger +1-267-615-4252 - hector@macgonzalez.com - www.hectorgonzalez.lakenona.larosarealty.com/ - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom plus Office/Den home located in the highly sought after Village Walk at Lake Nona, only 2 minutes from Medical

City. Enjoy Resort Style Living in this Large and Comfortable Home! The kitchen with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, and

plenty of maple cabinetry is the Command Center of this home. With a modern Open Layout gives you easy access to formal and informal dining

areas, making it perfect for hosting guests & family gatherings while at the same time enjoying stunning water views from wherever you are in

this home. Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a 24hour guarded gated entrance, Fitness Center, Heated Resortstyle Pool, Heated

Lap Pool, 6 Lighted Tennis Courts, Lighted Basketball Court, Tot Lot, Lakeside Gazebo with Event Lawn, Gas Station, Post Office, Restaurant,

Salon and Spa. Gorgeous 6,000 thousand foot Town Center building with Multipurpose Ballroom, Library, Card Room, Managing Office and Onsite

Lifestyle and Activities Director. Miles of paved walking and biking trails around and over the lakes, all interconnected by Venetian inspired

pedestrian bridges. Included in the rent are all the amenities plus Lawn Maintenance, Cable TV, Alarm, and Internet.



(RLNE4360090)