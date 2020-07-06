All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 12040 ULETA LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12040 ULETA LN
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

12040 ULETA LN

12040 Uleta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12040 Uleta Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Listing Agent - Hector Gonzalez - Realtor Cell - WhatsApp - Messenger +1-267-615-4252 - hector@macgonzalez.com - www.hectorgonzalez.lakenona.larosarealty.com/ - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom plus Office/Den home located in the highly sought after Village Walk at Lake Nona, only 2 minutes from Medical
City. Enjoy Resort Style Living in this Large and Comfortable Home! The kitchen with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, and
plenty of maple cabinetry is the Command Center of this home. With a modern Open Layout gives you easy access to formal and informal dining
areas, making it perfect for hosting guests & family gatherings while at the same time enjoying stunning water views from wherever you are in
this home. Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a 24hour guarded gated entrance, Fitness Center, Heated Resortstyle Pool, Heated
Lap Pool, 6 Lighted Tennis Courts, Lighted Basketball Court, Tot Lot, Lakeside Gazebo with Event Lawn, Gas Station, Post Office, Restaurant,
Salon and Spa. Gorgeous 6,000 thousand foot Town Center building with Multipurpose Ballroom, Library, Card Room, Managing Office and Onsite
Lifestyle and Activities Director. Miles of paved walking and biking trails around and over the lakes, all interconnected by Venetian inspired
pedestrian bridges. Included in the rent are all the amenities plus Lawn Maintenance, Cable TV, Alarm, and Internet.

(RLNE4360090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12040 ULETA LN have any available units?
12040 ULETA LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12040 ULETA LN have?
Some of 12040 ULETA LN's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12040 ULETA LN currently offering any rent specials?
12040 ULETA LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12040 ULETA LN pet-friendly?
No, 12040 ULETA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12040 ULETA LN offer parking?
No, 12040 ULETA LN does not offer parking.
Does 12040 ULETA LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12040 ULETA LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12040 ULETA LN have a pool?
Yes, 12040 ULETA LN has a pool.
Does 12040 ULETA LN have accessible units?
No, 12040 ULETA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12040 ULETA LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12040 ULETA LN does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach