All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 11968 Lorenza Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11968 Lorenza Lane
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

11968 Lorenza Lane

11968 Lorenza Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11968 Lorenza Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
11968 Lorenza Lane Available 03/01/20 DELUXE TOWN HOUSE at VILLAGE WALK 4/3 -
DELUXE TOWN HOME located within walking distance of Lake Nona Medical City, this four-bedroom, three-bath town home is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Its spacious floor plan includes four bedrooms, retreats with generously sized closets and private baths and a first-floor suite and an adjacent full bath and a great room with sliding glass doors opens to a private walled screen courtyard and brick paved walkway that leads to a detached garage. A bright and airy kitchen is appointed with a breakfast bar and pantry. Barely lived in, this end-unit town home is within a 24 hour guard ,gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. Call Laura Alves 407-4967616!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3194376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11968 Lorenza Lane have any available units?
11968 Lorenza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11968 Lorenza Lane have?
Some of 11968 Lorenza Lane's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11968 Lorenza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11968 Lorenza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11968 Lorenza Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11968 Lorenza Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11968 Lorenza Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11968 Lorenza Lane offers parking.
Does 11968 Lorenza Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11968 Lorenza Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11968 Lorenza Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11968 Lorenza Lane has a pool.
Does 11968 Lorenza Lane have accessible units?
No, 11968 Lorenza Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11968 Lorenza Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11968 Lorenza Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach