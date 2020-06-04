Amenities

11968 Lorenza Lane Available 03/01/20 DELUXE TOWN HOUSE at VILLAGE WALK 4/3 -

DELUXE TOWN HOME located within walking distance of Lake Nona Medical City, this four-bedroom, three-bath town home is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Its spacious floor plan includes four bedrooms, retreats with generously sized closets and private baths and a first-floor suite and an adjacent full bath and a great room with sliding glass doors opens to a private walled screen courtyard and brick paved walkway that leads to a detached garage. A bright and airy kitchen is appointed with a breakfast bar and pantry. Barely lived in, this end-unit town home is within a 24 hour guard ,gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. Call Laura Alves 407-4967616!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3194376)