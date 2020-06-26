11967 Xenia Lane

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool hot tub conference room

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system conference room gym pool hot tub internet access

3/2 + Office Single Family Home in Village Walk of Lake Nona - Deluxe single-family home with spectacular lake front views; only two miles from Medical City. This 3 bedroom/2 bath +office home is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Internet, cable (Bright House Networks), alarm system, landscaping, gym and recreational areas are all included in the rent. Inside of this beautiful community is a gas station, mini supermarket, deli, pizza parlor facing the pool, a party and conference room, library, hair salon and spa. This home features ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, 3 spacious bedrooms + office including a master bedroom with generously-sized closets and a master bathroom with his and hers vanities and a separate shower. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops.

3/2 + Office Single Family Home in Village Walk of Lake Nona - Deluxe single-family home with spectacular lake front views; only two miles from Medical City. This 3 bedroom/2 bath +office home is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Internet, cable (Bright House Networks), alarm system, landscaping, gym and recreational areas are all included in the rent. Inside of this beautiful community is a gas station, mini supermarket, deli, pizza parlor facing the pool, a party and conference room, library, hair salon and spa. This home features ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, 3 spacious bedrooms + office including a master bedroom with generously-sized closets and a master bathroom with his and hers vanities and a separate shower. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops.