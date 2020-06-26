All apartments in Orlando
11967 Xenia Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 4:13 AM

11967 Xenia Lane

11967 Xenia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11967 Xenia Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
conference room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
conference room
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
3/2 + Office Single Family Home in Village Walk of Lake Nona - Deluxe single-family home with spectacular lake front views; only two miles from Medical City. This 3 bedroom/2 bath +office home is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Internet, cable (Bright House Networks), alarm system, landscaping, gym and recreational areas are all included in the rent. Inside of this beautiful community is a gas station, mini supermarket, deli, pizza parlor facing the pool, a party and conference room, library, hair salon and spa. This home features ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, 3 spacious bedrooms + office including a master bedroom with generously-sized closets and a master bathroom with his and hers vanities and a separate shower. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11967 Xenia Lane have any available units?
11967 Xenia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11967 Xenia Lane have?
Some of 11967 Xenia Lane's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11967 Xenia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11967 Xenia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11967 Xenia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11967 Xenia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11967 Xenia Lane offer parking?
No, 11967 Xenia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11967 Xenia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11967 Xenia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11967 Xenia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11967 Xenia Lane has a pool.
Does 11967 Xenia Lane have accessible units?
No, 11967 Xenia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11967 Xenia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11967 Xenia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
