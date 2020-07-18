All apartments in Orlando
11964 INAGUA DRIVE

11964 Inagua Drive · (407) 447-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11964 Inagua Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SUPER 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the beautiful VillageWalk at Lake Nona gated, guarded community just minutes from shopping, restaurants, international airport, V A Hospital. Home features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile flooring in living areas and a beautiful screened lanai to enjoy the outdoors! Pest control, security system monitoring, lawn service and cable are also included. Community features an amazing town center which includes a gorgeous pool, tennis courts, basketball courts,cafe,fitness center, beauty salon, gas station and convenient store. Perfect place to call home, Won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11964 INAGUA DRIVE have any available units?
11964 INAGUA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11964 INAGUA DRIVE have?
Some of 11964 INAGUA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11964 INAGUA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11964 INAGUA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11964 INAGUA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11964 INAGUA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11964 INAGUA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11964 INAGUA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11964 INAGUA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11964 INAGUA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11964 INAGUA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11964 INAGUA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11964 INAGUA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11964 INAGUA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11964 INAGUA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11964 INAGUA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
