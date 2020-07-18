11964 INAGUA DRIVE

Amenities
SUPER 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the beautiful VillageWalk at Lake Nona gated, guarded community just minutes from shopping, restaurants, international airport, V A Hospital. Home features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile flooring in living areas and a beautiful screened lanai to enjoy the outdoors! Pest control, security system monitoring, lawn service and cable are also included. Community features an amazing town center which includes a gorgeous pool, tennis courts, basketball courts,cafe,fitness center, beauty salon, gas station and convenient store. Perfect place to call home, Won’t last long!