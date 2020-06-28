Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel gym pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly tennis court

11888 Fiore Drive Available 09/10/19 3/2 Villa in Village Walk of Lake Nona - Call the listing agent today for appointment to view: Laura Alves (407) 496-7616. DELUXE VILLA located within walking distance of Lake Nona Medical City, this three-bedroom, two-bath Villa is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Its spacious floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), three spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with solid surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate. Call the listing agent today for appointment to view: Laura Alves (407) 496-7616



Proof of Renter's Insurance policy required to rent this property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4008140)