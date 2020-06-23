This lovely upgraded waterfront Villa is located in Villagewalk at Lake Nona. Villagewalk is a secure gated community featuring many recreation amenities.Beautifully landscaped lawn with fenced back yard overlooking the water. You can sit and relax on your screened lanai or enjoy the screened patio. There is tile throughout the home. Many upgrades in the home. The HOA handles all the exterior maintenance
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3934935)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have any available units?
11856 Fan Tail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have?
Some of 11856 Fan Tail Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11856 Fan Tail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11856 Fan Tail Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.