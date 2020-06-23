11856 Fan Tail Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

This lovely upgraded waterfront Villa is located in Villagewalk at Lake Nona. Villagewalk is a secure gated community featuring many recreation amenities.Beautifully landscaped lawn with fenced back yard overlooking the water. You can sit and relax on your screened lanai or enjoy the screened patio. There is tile throughout the home. Many upgrades in the home. The HOA handles all the exterior maintenance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3934935)