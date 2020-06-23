All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11856 Fan Tail Ln

11856 Fan Tail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11856 Fan Tail Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This lovely upgraded waterfront Villa is located in Villagewalk at Lake Nona. Villagewalk is a secure gated community featuring many recreation amenities.Beautifully landscaped lawn with fenced back yard overlooking the water. You can sit and relax on your screened lanai or enjoy the screened patio. There is tile throughout the home. Many upgrades in the home. The HOA handles all the exterior maintenance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3934935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have any available units?
11856 Fan Tail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have?
Some of 11856 Fan Tail Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11856 Fan Tail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11856 Fan Tail Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11856 Fan Tail Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11856 Fan Tail Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11856 Fan Tail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11856 Fan Tail Ln does offer parking.
Does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11856 Fan Tail Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11856 Fan Tail Ln has a pool.
Does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have accessible units?
No, 11856 Fan Tail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11856 Fan Tail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11856 Fan Tail Ln has units with dishwashers.
