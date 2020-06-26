All apartments in Orlando
11834 AURELIO LANE
Last updated September 15 2019

11834 AURELIO LANE

11834 Aurelio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11834 Aurelio Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Just Reduce for a quick rental oportunity, Looking for beautiful Lake Nona home? Just came available for your family to enjoy a unique amenities life style neighborhood with a gas station inside the community, also enjoy 2 pools, a resort style pool for recreation and the lap pool for your exercise, tennis courts and gym. The beauty salon and spa by the convenience of the exclusive neighborhood in a perfect Location, Just minutes from the New Medical City, Airport, Drive Shack golf facility and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11834 AURELIO LANE have any available units?
11834 AURELIO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11834 AURELIO LANE have?
Some of 11834 AURELIO LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11834 AURELIO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11834 AURELIO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11834 AURELIO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11834 AURELIO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11834 AURELIO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11834 AURELIO LANE offers parking.
Does 11834 AURELIO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11834 AURELIO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11834 AURELIO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11834 AURELIO LANE has a pool.
Does 11834 AURELIO LANE have accessible units?
No, 11834 AURELIO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11834 AURELIO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11834 AURELIO LANE has units with dishwashers.
