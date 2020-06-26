11834 AURELIO LANE

Amenities

Just Reduce for a quick rental oportunity, Looking for beautiful Lake Nona home? Just came available for your family to enjoy a unique amenities life style neighborhood with a gas station inside the community, also enjoy 2 pools, a resort style pool for recreation and the lap pool for your exercise, tennis courts and gym. The beauty salon and spa by the convenience of the exclusive neighborhood in a perfect Location, Just minutes from the New Medical City, Airport, Drive Shack golf facility and much more.