11824 DELFINA LANE.
11824 DELFINA LANE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11824 DELFINA LANE

11824 Delfina Lane · (407) 641-5049
Location

11824 Delfina Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11824 DELFINA LANE · Avail. now

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Luxury 2 Bedroom Orlando Home for Rent Near Airport (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

Price: $1799.00/mo
11824 Delfina Lane
Orlando, Florida 32827
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Village Walk At Lake Nona
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Villa
Square Ft: 1736
Year Built: 2006

*2 Bdrm 2 Bath Home
*Living And Family Rooms
*Basic Cable TV INCLUDED
*Monitored Security Alarm INCLUDED
*Corian Counters
*Newer Home, All The Upgrades
*Pond VIEW
*CONVENIENT To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 417 & 528
*COMMUNITY Guard-Gated
*COMMUNITY POOL
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Tennis Courts
*COMMUNITY Features a Deli, Market and Other Retail Services.
*The 26,000 Square Foot Town Center Features a Salon, Pet Groomer
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 417 (GreenWay) to Narcoossee Rd., head north on Narcoossee 1/8th of a mile to Lake Nona Blvd. Head West 1.7 miles to the entrance of Village Walk at Lake Nona on the (L), go through security gate (tell them you are going to see the home on Delfina for rent). Thru the security gate, make a (L), make a (R) onto Delfina.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

